Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies search for armed, dangerous suspect

Deputies are looking for a 30-year-old man who is wanted in Snohomish County.

They said Jessie Spitzer of Sultan is wanted for first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is also wanted for crimes in Chelan County and Post Falls, Idaho.

According to investigators, a SWAT team responded to an incident on Friday involving Spitzer but they couldn’t find him. On Saturday, a K-9 team tracked Spitzer in the woods in Gold Bar but he escaped. Then on Sunday, he was involved in another incident in Chelan County.

On Wednesday, Post Falls police responded to a burglary where a gun was stolen. When officers arrived they located the suspect, who was identified as Spitzer. Investigators said when officers confronted him, he pulled a gun out and threatened to shoot himself if the officers didn't leave. Police said Spitzer ran away and officer chased him but couldn't locate him.

Deputies described Spitzer as having a shaved head and uses makeup to cover his face tattoos. He is considered armed and dangerous.

According to investigators, he was sentenced for a shooting at a deputy sheriff in Nevada.

Anyone with information on Spitzer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or email Marcus.Dill@snoco.org.

