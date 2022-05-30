Snohomish County Sheriff's arrest suspect who fired shots in the air near Whitehorse Trailhead

article

Snohomish County Sheriff’s arrested a suspect who was reportedly firing his gun in the air at the Whitehorse Trailhead Monday morning.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), deputies team responded to the Whitehorse Trailhead near Nels Bruseth Memorial Garden at around 11:40 a.m. Deputies on scene said the suspect was not cooperative, so a SWAT team was called to negotiate.

SCSO sent out a tweet Saturday morning warning residents to avoid the area, adding that traffic on Highway 530 would be impacted by law enforcement.

About an hour later, SCSO officials sent a tweet saying the suspect was taken into custody with the help of a K-9 tracking unit.

This is a developing story as details are limited at this time.