Snohomish County opens its seventh mass vaccination site in Lynnwood

The newest mass vaccination site in Snohomish County is located in Lynnwood at the Ash Way Park and Ride.

There were 850 appointments on the vaccination site’s first day on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with Snohomish Health District.

Kevan Morgan and his daughter Lydia both got their first dose.

"Feeling good. Waited around for 15 minutes afterwards, but all good to go," said Kevan. "I believe it was the Pfizer vaccine, and it was very easy. Show them a few cards and then it’s a very easy poke."

RELATED: Snohomish County likely moving back a phase May 2 as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise

"Yeah, it was kind of fun because he got to do the walk-up and I did the drive-in so we got both of those experiences, but were able to get it done at the same time which made it easier for us," said Lydia.

Advertisement

The mass vaccination site is in partnership with Community Transit. There are 17 bus routes that serve the Ash Way Park and Ride, and county officials are hopeful the location will increase access to the vaccine.

"I was surprised, in fact, I was expecting it to be more painful," said Tejal Sabnis. "Until recently I would say I was trying to get an appointment like for a couple of weeks."

RELATED: Mass vaccination site coming to Tacoma Dome for six weeks

Getting the appointment was kind of tricky because there weren’t that many available. I had to check it throughout the day, but once we got this one I think after that it was pretty smooth sailing," said Shikha Shuka.

So far in Snohomish County, 177,117 people have been fully vaccinated, that’s about 26 percent of the county population. In total, 434,419 doses have been administered in the county.

A reservation is required to get vaccinated at the Lynnwood site. You can make that reservation online or call the COVID-19 Call Center in Snohomish County at 425-339-5278.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram