Snohomish County man sentenced to life in prison in Idaho following multi-state manhunt

A Snohomish County man who led police on a manhunt in Washington, Idaho and Montana was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, KHQ-TV reported. Spitzer was considered armed and dangerous, and was wanted for crimes in Washington and Idaho, before being into custody in Montana.

A Kootenai County, Idaho judge sentenced Spitzer to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

"There may be no guarantee that you will be released," said Judge Lamont Berecz. "This is up to you and your willingness to engage in treatment. Should you not, you are a risk to society and life is warranted."