Snohomish County identifies 'Stilly Doe' 40 years later through DNA

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has finally learned the identity of a man found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington over 40 years ago.

Known as "Stilly Doe," the man's remains were found on July 23, 1980 by a fly fisherman near the Stillaguamish River, half a mile from Interstate 5.

In an autopsy, it was revealed that I-5 Stilly Doe was likely around 60 years old, and suffering from coronary heart disease.

But, this isn’t what killed him. In fact, his cause of death is still unknown, as investigators believe he was in the water for around three months before he was found, significantly affecting his remains.

The only other clues were in his clothing: oxford shoes, a red flannel, and a leather belt with the letters G-R-N on the buckle, possibly his initials. No missing persons report has ever matched his description.

Now, 42 years later, his remains were identified and they were turned over to family. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office said Stilly Doe was born in the 19th century and had been living in western Washington.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office will be announcing Stilly Doe's identity on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. Family members will be present and DNA experts from Othram, Inc. will be speaking about the findings.