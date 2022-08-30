Snohomish County executive proposes purchase of 340 body cams for deputies, detectives

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is proposing the purchase of 340 body cameras for deputies and detectives in the county’s sheriff’s office.

Somers said the cameras are intended to improve the transparency of interactions between law enforcement and the public.

"We are following through on our commitment to the community and our law enforcement partners to equip every patrol deputy and detective in the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with body worn cameras," said Somers. "Public safety is our top priority, and we know that body cams will improve public safety and provide an additional tool for understanding use of force incidents. This added transparency is a key component of ensuring justice for the public and our deputies. I urge the Council to support this motion."

This comes after a pilot program was launched last year.

The motion will now head to the council for a final decision.



