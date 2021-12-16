Snohomish County detectives search for missing woman

article

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old woman.

On Thursday, Snohomish County investigators said Patricia "Tricia" Soto was last seen on Nov. 7 at her home in Burien.

Family told police that they are concerned for her safety because it’s unusual for her to not be in contact with her family for this long.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Soto has been known to frequent the Granite Falls and Everett areas but was known to be in the Burien and Des Moines areas.

Soto is also known to use the last name "Licata" and she is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff office’s anonymous tip line at 425-388-3845.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram