Snohomish County deputy saves 2-year-old boy found unresponsive in pond

A 2-year-old boy is recovering after he was found floating and unresponsive in a pond in Arlington.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said that Sgt. Boyer was working an overtime shift on Friday when a call came in about a child found in the pond.

When Boyer got to the location, he immediately began CPR on a 2-year-old boy named Michael, who the deputies said was cold to the touch and unresponsive.

Boyer continued CPR until medics arrived at the scene and as firefighters carried him to the ambulance.

Michael was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Seattle.

"Although the prognosis wasn’t looking good, everyone remained hopeful," deputies said.

The sheriff’s office spoke with Michael’s mother, who said he remained in the hospital was but was making some progress.

