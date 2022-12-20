Snohomish County crews clear 9,000+ miles of road ahead of snowfall

As snow and ice hit major Snohomish County roads, the county has every plow working around the clock in an attempt to keep up with challenges on the road.

The Snohomish Public Works team reports that they’ve cleared more than 9,000 miles of road between Saturday night and Tuesday morning. Drivers are expected to continue to plow, sand and salt until the temperatures rise back above freezing in a few days.

"We had a consistent snow fall overnight with our crews focused on clearing the new snow and laying down abrasives," said Public Works Director Kelly Snyder.

While thousands of roads have seen attention, the county is advising people to track conditions on the Snohomish County website.

They put out a number of helpful reminders that drivers should know: