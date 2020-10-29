Snohomish County Covid-19 curve resembles the one seen in the first wave

Snohomish County is seeing 60-100 new Covid-19 cases a day, making the curve similar to the first wave.

The rising case numbers were discussed at a special Board of Health meeting Thursday night.

Snohomish County Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters said workplaces are a big contributor.

“There are one to two dozen workplace outbreak investigations at any one time,” said Dr. Spitters. “It’s often staff who are letting their guard down on breaks or to and from work.”

Like most places in the U.S., minority groups in Snohomish County are being disproportionately affected by Covid-19.

Dr. Spitters predicts that life won't return to normal until the middle of next summer or fall when vaccines become more widely available.

Luna Nail Lounge in Everett has been practicing safety guidance since they reopened earlier this year.

Receptionist Aivy Nguyen Le said, “You can see with groups we have barrier shields. We have protective shields so we try to keep that with every technician and every service. I’d say the safest option is to not overbook, and to make sure that we have enough people to be working.”

The nail lounge has been limiting the number of clients by the hour. They are also doing employee temperature checks daily, cleaning and sanitizing among other safety precautions.