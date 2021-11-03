Snohomish Co. Sheriff's Office gets new Tesla

article

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office has a new ride—the agency got its first Tesla on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Mashburn was issued the new vehicle, which was outfitted to hold detainees in the back seat, a first among other Teslas issued to neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Officials say Snohomish County councilmember Sam Low helped them get the new Tesla approved.

Additionally, the sheriff's office is celebrating the rebuilding of their traffic unit, which is now fully-staffed for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008. At that time, the agency says it lost nearly 50 positions and their traffic unit.

