Snohomish Co. Deputies seek help finding missing teenage girl

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl from the Lynnwood area.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), 14-year-old Shayna Garcia left Alderwood Middle School at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but never came home.

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say she sent her mom a concerning text before she went missing. They are concerned for her well-being.

Shayna was last seen wearing a black beanie, a black hoodie, grey pants and black and white Converse shoes.

Anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.