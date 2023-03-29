Expand / Collapse search

Snohomish Co. Deputies seek help finding missing teenage girl

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Snohomish County deputies seek help finding missing Alderwood teen

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to keep an eye out for this missing teen.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl from the Lynnwood area.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), 14-year-old Shayna Garcia left Alderwood Middle School at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but never came home.

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say she sent her mom a concerning text before she went missing. They are concerned for her well-being.

Shayna was last seen wearing a black beanie, a black hoodie, grey pants and black and white Converse shoes.

Anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

This is a developing story.