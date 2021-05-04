Snohomish chiropractor accused of sexual misconduct at his clinic

A half-dozen former patients have accused a Snohomish chiropractor of sexual misconduct at his clinic, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives suspect Dr. Ken Parker had been practicing in spite of a suspended license, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Police arrested Parker, 61, last week for investigation of indecent liberties by a health care professional, The Daily Herald reported. He remained in jail Tuesday with bail set at $250,000, jail records show. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Parker, of Marysville, has held a chiropractor’s license since 2001. The state Department of Health suspended his license in 2019, when three women reported Parker had "inappropriately" touched their breasts during clinic visits from 2016 to 2018.

At the time, no criminal charges were filed.

Parker signed an order in January admitting to allegations of unprofessional conduct and agreeing to stop practicing for at least nine months.

But the sheriff’s office says a woman’s insurance provider this year referred her to a chiropractic clinic where she was treated by Parker and not the doctor to whom she was referred.

The woman called police afterward and reported the doctor touched her breasts multiple times.

According to a Snohomish detective’s report filed in court, "Parker offered no explanation as to why he performed the examination in place of Dr. Kossian." He denied certain specific allegations, but agreed his technique would have put his hands close to the woman’s breasts, the report said.

