Snohomish County detectives searching for robbery theft suspect who dragged woman down road

Snohomish County sheriff's investigators are on the hunt for a suspect they say is responsible for a wide variety of crimes, including dragging a woman down the road while stealing her car.

It happened in an instant: a busy mom, turning her car on in the driveway to warm it up before preparing to get her kids in. That’s when Veronica Morfin saw a man dart into her driveway and make a beeline for her car.

"He went inside my car and tried to take it, and I was close to the car so I opened the door and tried to get myself on the steering wheel," says Veronica Morfin.

When veronica saw the man get into her car, she swung open the driver’s side door and clung onto the wheel.

"He said ‘ma'am what’re you doing,’ and I didn’t say anything back -- I was like 'this is my car!' I don’t know why this was my first reaction when I saw him in my car."

The alleged thief himself even surprised at her boldness, but he didn’t back down either. He drove out of her driveway with her still clinging on, her terrified children watching the whole thing. "One of my kids yelled ‘mom!’ And I heard her voice and she was scared and I’m thinking ‘what am I doing?’ So I let myself go."

She finally let go of the wheel, but damage had already been done with her being dragged down the road. Her injuries were substantial, and she still has a long road to recovery.

Detectives say the man responsible is 36-year-old Aaron Johnson. And his crimes didn’t end there. Detectives say Johnson went on to target people across Snohomish county, allegedly being seen in multiple stolen vehicles, caught on video stealing families packages, and committing id theft. Investigators say he also committed multiple burglaries at homes in Snohomish.

"He's absolutely dangerous to Snohomish County and we need him off the streets," says Courtney O’Keefe of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, you could get a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. Your tip can remain 100% anonymous. You can submit your anonymous tip through the P3 tips app on your smartphone, or call the tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS.