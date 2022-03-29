SMART detectives looking for witnesses in fatal shooting of Everett officer

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that detectives with the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) are looking for witnesses and people who may have surveillance video leading up to the shooting that killed an Everett police officer last week.

On March 25, officer Dan Rocha contacted a man in the parking lot of a Starbucks regarding "suspicious behavior." Investigators said the two got into a scuffle and the suspect fired shots at Rocha multiple times, killing him. Police also said the suspect ran over Rocha with his car and was arrested after a chase and crash.

Investigators are asking homeowners or businesses with surveillance cameras between the 1000 block of North Broadway and the 3500 block of Rucker Avenue to check for any activity between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. involving a dark blue Mini Cooper.

Residents are also being asked to check for surveillance footage for a silver Ford Fusion around the shooting scene at 1010 North Broadway before 2 p.m.

SMART will be continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 425-388-3845.

