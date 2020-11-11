2 dead after small plane crashes on Whidbey Island

Two people died in a small plane crash on Whidbey Island Wednesday, authorities said.

An FAA spokesperson said a Cessna 177 Cardinal crashed one mile north of Whidbey Air Park in Langley. It happened around noon.

Island County Sheriff's Sgt. Laura Price said the two people on board the plane died. Responders believe they were the only people on the plane. Price said the plane belongs to a flying club in Seattle.

Jon Gabelein with South Whidbey Fire said first responders had a hard time accessing the crash site.

There were no flames visible after the crash. Gabelein also said they haven't found anyone yet who witnessed the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.