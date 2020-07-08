Small plane crashes near Port Orchard

Officials are working to determine what caused a small plane to crash near Port Orchard in South Kitsap.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office and South Kitsap Fire & Rescue responded to the incident just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

FAA has arrived on scene and investigating the crash. Around 7 p.m., South Kitsap Fire posted on Twitter a photo of a close-up of the plane crash. Officials said one passenger has been removed from the plane and taken to a local trauma center.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.