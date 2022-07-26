Small plane crashes into Puget Sound waters near Seattle's Alki Beach

A plane crashed into Puget Sound waters Tuesday afternoon near Seattle's Alki Beach, according to Seattle Police.

Medics were called just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to 64th Ave SW and Alki Ave SW to the report of a plane crash. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

The plane was fully submerged except for the tail just feet off of the beach near Alki Point.

This is a developing story and will be updated.