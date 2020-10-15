Small plane crash lands in Pierce County parking lot
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A small plane crash-landed Thursday afternoon in a Pierce County parking lot just outside of a strip mall. Authorities said no serious injuries were reported.
Photo Credit: Pierce County Sheriff's Department
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Burke, the small plane crashed at Meridian and 156th around 4:00 p.m. This is in the parking lot at Party City in South Hill/Puyallup.
Nobody was inside of the car that the plane crashed into.
Officials said the pilot was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is taking over the investigation.
WSP photo