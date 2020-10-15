Small plane crash lands in Pierce County parking lot

A small plane crash-landed Thursday afternoon in a Pierce County parking lot just outside of a strip mall. Authorities said no serious injuries were reported.

Photo Credit: Pierce County Sheriff's Department

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Burke, the small plane crashed at Meridian and 156th around 4:00 p.m. This is in the parking lot at Party City in South Hill/Puyallup.

Nobody was inside of the car that the plane crashed into.

Officials said the pilot was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is taking over the investigation.