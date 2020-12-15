Small earthquake reported near Bremerton

article

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck near Bremerton Tuesday morning, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The PNSN says it happened around 8:30 a.m. about three miles from Bremerton from a depth of about 13 miles. It was roughly 11 miles from Seattle.

There were a few comments on social media that the quake was felt in the Seattle-Tacoma area, though those haven't been confirmed. Washington emergency management officials are asking people who felt it to report what they experienced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.