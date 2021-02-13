Snow, slick roads causes road closures across Western Washington this weekend

A semi-truck crash is blocking several northbound lanes of I-405, just south of Coal Creek Pkwy around 3 p.m.

No updates when all lanes will reopen. Crews are working to remove the vehicles as traffic slowly gets by the crash.

Washington State Patrol is cautioning drivers of slick road and dangerous driving conditions on Saturday as snow continues to blast Western Washington.

I-90 at milepost 38 will close after WSP says 15 collisions, three of which rollover incidences on the road. One WSP vehicle was hit twice, and another vehicle hit once. Injuries are not known related to the I-90 crashes.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson says state patrol has responded to at least 41 spinouts and 156 calls of reported abandoned and stranded vehicles on King County roads. Johnson reminds drivers that if a car is abandoned, the vehicle will be impounded.

Johnson also says that if drivers do get stuck in the snow to stay in their vehicles and contact WSP, rather than leaving their vehicles.

In the South Sound, WSP Trooper Chelsea Hodgson says troopers have responded to 61 crashes from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon, most caused by drivers going too fast.

In a media briefing Saturday, King County and Seattle officials gave an update about the impacts of snow, asking residents to be cautious when driving and patient as crews continue clearing roads this weekend.

Road closures:

In Kent, Q13's Jennifer Lee reported Saturday morning seeing several road closures, including the intersection of E. James St. and Central Ave. N.

In Gold Bar, Snohomish County Sheriff's officials said May Creek Rd. was closed this morning from city limits to Reiter Rd due to downed trees. Officials said around 2 p.m. roads have reopened.

The Nisqually Entrance (near Ashford) is currently closed while our road crews work to clear the park road between the entrance and Longmire.

Reiter Rd (Gold Bar) is closed from Hwy 2 to May Creek Rd due to downed power lines.

Logan Rd is closed from Locust Way to Elberta Rd due to snow and ice.

More snow, freezing rain hitting Northwest into weekend

The Pacific Northwest started seeing more snow and some freezing rain Friday afternoon after snow fell throughout parts of Washington and Oregon on Thursday.

The storm arrived Friday afternoon bringing a high potential for significant freezing rain in Oregon's Central Willamette Valley including Salem and across the Portland metro.

Weather Service meteorologist Colby Newman told the Statesman Journal that much ice would make roads dangerous and potentially cause widespread power outages.

A winter storm warning was also issued in western Washington with up to 8 inches of snow expected in the greater Seattle area into Saturday while the south Puget Sound could see up to a foot.