Slick driving conditions and road closures in South King County

The snowstorm created slick driving conditions around the region.

The City of Kent closed E James Street at Central Avenue North for most of Sunday. The Deputy Public Works Director Dave Brock said 11 plows and sanders were working around the clock and clearing and treating primary and secondary routes.

"I mean I live there, and I wanted to come down, but I was like no. I’m in a little car, so I’m not going to chance sliding everywhere," said Eugene Jenkins, Jr. of Kent. "It’s inconvenient now with the snow on the ground. I had to do a couple U-turns to get here to fill my tank up. It’s dampening my spirits on my commute tomorrow on I-5, but hopefully, it’ll be cleared up by then."

Just as vehicles were slipping and sliding out on the roads, Brock said the slick conditions can also affect plow trucks. He asked drivers to keep their distance and let the plow truck drivers do their job.

Our FOX 13 meteorologists predicted this snowstorm, and up next they’re forecasting temperatures to dip as low as the teens moving forward.

"Just worried about the freeze tonight. It’s going to be super cold. Time to just get home and buckle in for the night," said Shelley McDaniel of Kent.

If you venture out, Brock recommends being prepared. He suggests bringing spare food, water, blankets, and jackets in case people get stranded in their vehicles while temperatures are low. He also recommends stocking up on supplies at home.

James Street is expected to reopen in time for the Monday morning commute.

