Skokomish Valley: Residents in flood-prone areas asked to evacuate ahead of road closures

By and FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 4:40PM
Flooding
FOX 13 Seattle

Skokomish Valley residents in flood-prone areas asked to evacuate ahead of road closures

Residents in flood-prone areas of the Skokomish Valley were asked on Thursday, Jan. 6 to evacuate for at least 72 hours

SKOKOMISH VALLEY, Wash. - Residents in flood-prone areas of the Skokomish Valley were asked on Thursday, Jan. 6 to evacuate for at least 72 hours.

An emergency alert from Central Mason Fire & EMS aid river floodwaters were rising fast with "imminent flooding and road closures expected."

The alert said residents should be prepared to shelter in place for at least 72 hours after evacuating.

Additional flooding and further road closures came as early as 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

A flood warning was in effect through at least Saturday night.

Shelter opens after heavy rain causes flooding in Centralia

Several roads are closed in downtown Centralia as flood waters continue to rise.

Officials reminded drivers NOT to drive into flooded areas and to limit travel during this flood event.

RELATED: Snow closes Washington mountain passes, heavy rain batters the lowlands

Residents living in the Skokomish Valley area, river floodwaters are rising fast with imminent flooding and road closures expected. If you live in a flood-prone area, you must either evacuate the area immediately or be prepared to shelter in place for at least 72 hours. We expect more road closures with some areas cut-off and inaccessible as early as 3:00 pm today, Thursday, January 6, 2022.

"The 800 line and Ells Hill Road are already closed and inaccessible. We are expecting floodwaters to rise as high as 17’ 6" by midnight pm tonight.

"All drivers please exercise extreme caution and be alert to current river conditions. Conditions can change rapidly, and travel should be limited during flood events."

RELATED: Here’s what you should keep inside your car in case of an emergency

