Ski season is here: Crystal Mountain opens Wednesday

It's time to hit the slopes!

Crystal Mountain's ski season begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 18). Because of the state's coronavirus restrictions, reservations are required for all guests and passholders get priority access.

Daily lift tickets are not being sold.

The lodges are closed for indoor service, but have to-go options.

In many ways the "new normal" ski season will look the same. A lot of people already mask when they hit the slopes.

Other stat-mandated safety protocols will include screening employees with health and temperature checks. None of the resorts has said they will be screening skiers and riders, bu tthey are asking people to stay home if they don't feel well or if they've been exposed to someone with Covid-19.

"What we're really asking of you is flexibility," said Frank Deberry, Crystal Mountain's Chief Operating Officer. "Things are gonna change. None of us know how they will. Be flexible as we work to keep this season rolling and having a good time."

Here's a look at the other resorts:

Mission Ridge: Making snow, but still closed with no opening date announced

Stevens Pass: Closed with no opening date announced

Mount Baker: No opening date yet, but "things look promising."

Summit at Snoqualmie: Closed with no opening date announced

White Pass: Opening November 27

Whistler, another popular ski destination in British Columbia, opens Nov. 26, but the U.S.-Canadian border remains closed.