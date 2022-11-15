Ski Report: Multiple Western Washington resorts expected to open this weekend

It's almost time to head for the hills and shred the slopes! Ski season in Western Washington is coming in hot, with multiple resorts opening this weekend!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting a La Niña winter this year. For people in the Puget Sound, this means cold, wet weather in low elevations. For skiers and boarders, a La Niña winter forecast quite literally translates to: brace yourself for an epic ski season.

CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Crystal Mountain: Top of Gold Hills Chair at 5,044 FT (Nov. 15, 2022)

Crystal Mountain's 60th winter season is opening in style for 2022-23. The chairs start spinning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 - making it the earliest opening since 2017.

Opening weekend runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, and will be available exclusively to season pass holders. A limited number of tickets will become available to the public starting on Monday, Nov. 21.

CHAIRS OPEN (Starting Nov. 18)

Discovery Chair

Quicksilver

Chinook Express

SNOW REPORT

Base Depth: 29"

Snow Total: 39"

There are a lot of new things coming to Crystal Mountain for their 2022-23 ski season. To learn more, click here.

MT. BAKER

Photo credit: Alexa Das (Dec. 26, 2021)

After looking at the extended weather forecast, Mt.Baker has decided to open on Thursday, Nov. 17 for season pass holders, with an official opening to the public on Nov. 18.

Since it’s early in the season, only the main runs will be open until the mountain receives more snow coverage. Most of the skiable terrain will be limited to the Heather Meadows Base Area this weekend.

CHAIRS OPEN (Starting Nov. 17)

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

Steeper runs will be closed

Beginner, intermediate terrain will be groomed

There is a chance the White Salmon Base Area could open this weekend, though that decision is weather dependent.

According to Mt. Baker's website, food and beverage service will be available at Heather Meadows, with limited grab-and-go available at the Raven Hut.

Snow totals are not immediately available, but could be updated closer to opening day. Click here for their snow report.

MISSION RIDGE

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Mission Ridge: Sunspot Cam (Nov. 15, 2022)

For those looking to ski in the Eastern Cascades, Mission Ridge is set to open on Saturday, Nov. 19. This marks the earliest starting date in the last five years!

CHAIRS OPEN (Starting Nov. 19)

Chair 1

The Wenatchee Express (Chair 2)

Chair 4

Pika Peak rope tow

SNOW REPORT

Summit: 21"

Midway: <18"

Base: <18"

According to Mission Ridge's website, the Chair 5 Pub, KaWham Cafe, and Midway Lodge will be open each day with early season menus.

As we get closer to the heart of ski season, we will keep an eye on opening dates and snow conditions for The Summit at Snoqualmie, Alpental, White Pass and Stevens Pass.

Check back for updates.