Skagit Valley Tulip Festival: Planning your trip to see the flowers in bloom

The 2023 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival kicks off Saturday, and organizers want to make sure if you're planning a trip to see the flowers, plan ahead. The annual festival runs from April 1-30.

During the busiest days, organizers said it can take a longer time to get from the I-5 exits to where the fields are.

Here's a map to help you find all the fields, gardens, events and activities.

Below are several ways to see the tulips:

Bike

Roads in the valley are flat, and it's easy to access the tulip fields, events and attractions by bike, but if you decide to travel this way be prepared for rainy and windy conditions.

There are a couple self-guided bike tours available that organizers have suggested. Click here or here for more information.

Car

Organizers said weekdays are the least crowded times and weekends can be busy.

If driving, visitors should take State Route 20 to enter the tulip area and carpool if possible.

There is plenty of free parking at Garden Rosalyn, Tulip Town, RoozenGaarde and Tulip Valley Farms. There may be fees at officials lots, and this information will be posted at the fields.

Roadside parking is limited because of shoulder conditions and traffic safety regulations. Law enforcement will issue tickets for cars in no parking zones.

Guided Tours

There are multiple tours visitors can choose from, and organizers suggest booking them early as they could sell out fast.

This guided tour picks up visitors from Seattle and back, and from Lynnwood and back.

One of Skagit Valley's guided tour is daily from 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Train

Amtrak Cascades runs to Mount Vernon, but there are no set shuttles from the station. Organizers said there are local tour options that can pick up visitors from the station. Tours are by reservation only, and are small and can book up fast.