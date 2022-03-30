Skagit Valley Tulip Festival kicks off April 1, despite worker strike

A spring staple in western Washington is returning for its 38th year.

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival kicks off on April 1 with Tulip Town and RoozenGaarde participating. New this yard is a third garden-- Garden Rosalyn. Learn more about Garden Rosalyn here.

Organizers are recommending people to come the second week of the month to catch the flowers at peak bloom.

The festival is open April 1 to April 30, rain or shine. Dress accordingly-- particularly for muddy fields.

Festival organizers say the busiest day to attend is Saturday, regardless of weather. Sundays, Fridays and Mondays are the next busiest days.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Tulip Fest 2021

A week ago, a group of Washington state tulip and daffodil farm workers have gone on strike to demand that the Washington Bulb Co. improve wages and health and safety protocols. Washington Bulb Company is owned by RoozenGaarde Flowers and Bulbs, one of the largest employers in the Skagit Valley north of Seattle.

2021 marked the first year the festival opened since the pandemic started-- it shut down operations in 2020 and guests were required to wear masks outside last year.

As of March 25, the festival's website says, "All our gardens are requesting ALL visitors follow COVID guidelines as posted, including wearing a mask." While the state's mask mandate has been lifted, some private businesses may still require them.

All pre-purchased tickets are nonrefundable. Each of the three gardens will be limiting the number of people admitted at any one time; the ticket you purchase will give you admission to the garden you are visiting at a particular time for a specified period of time.

As a reminder, guests will have to buy a separate ticket for admission to Tulip Town, RoozenGaarde and Garden Rosalyn.

Click here for ticket information for Tulip Town, RoozenGaarde and Garden Rosalyn.

Get more information on the festival and activities here.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Advertisement

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: