Skagit Valley Tulip Festival back on for 2021 with some changes

The annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival will be back this year after having to shut down at the start of the pandemic last year.

People will be allowed back into the fields this year, but tickets will need to be purchased in advance online for Tulip Town and RoozenGaarde.

The tickets will be for a specific time at a specific date and will be good for a three-hour window.

There will be a limited capacity of people allowed in the fields at a given time.

Several events and attractions that have typically been held will be canceled this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

The fields are big enough where people can practice social distancing. Masks will be required and sanitizing stations will be available.

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival brings in an estimated $60 million to the community each year, so having it back this year will greatly help growers and businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The festival starts April 1.

