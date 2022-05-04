Expand / Collapse search

FBI, Skagit County Sheriff's Office seek help finding runaway teenager

By FOX 13 News Staff
Missing Persons
Missing: 13-year-old Melody J. Thompson (Skagit County Sheriff’s Office)

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - The FBI's Seattle Field Office and the Skagit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are asking the public for help in finding a runaway teenager.

According to SCSO, 13-year-old Melody J. Thompson from Hamilton, Washington was last seen at her mother's residence on May 1. 

Her mother says she was wearing a long sleeve pink shirt, dark leggings, glasses and her hair in a ponytail. She's 5'4" and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue/gray eyes. 

Authorities say they do not have any information about where she might be headed. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCSO's tip line at 360-416-1950 or the FBI on their website. 

