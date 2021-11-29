Skagit County identifies several locations for increased landslide risk

Skagit County Public Works has identified several locations that are faced with an increased risk for landslides.

These locations include several areas along South Skagit Highway and Concrete Sauk Valley Road. Skagit County Public Works urges residents and visitors to avoid traveling through this area and allow the saturated soil to settle.

Skagit County residents and visitors who do not live in the South Skagit Highway and Concrete Sauk areas are advised to avoid these areas or drive around for the next few days.

Those who do live near these areas or rely on South Skagit Highway or Concrete Sauk Valley Road for access to essential services are advised to reduce their trips if possible and be prepared for restricted access if landslides were to occur.

The Skagit Department of Emergency Management has extended the deadline for flood damage assessment. Residents have until Friday, Dec. 17 to turn in their forms.

If you have questions, contact the Skagit Department of Emergency Management at 360-416-1850.

