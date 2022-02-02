Skagit County fire station burglarized

A Skagit County fire station was burglarized and it was caught on camera.

Lake McMurray Fire Department (Skagit Valley Fire Department #15) said sometime over the weekend, tools were stolen from their station and their building was damaged too.

The incident was caught on camera.

At least three people were seen on surveillance taking tools from the building and loading them up in a truck.

"They stole our scene lights out of our rescue rig. And those are used for lighting a scene if there’s an auto accident," said Chief Stuart Kranick. "It’s very important if we have a flagger. Those are very imperative for flagging."

Kranick told FOX 13 that all their chainsaws were taken from the station.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram