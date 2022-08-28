Skagit County deputies seek ID of child luring suspect

Skagit County deputies need help identifying a suspect accused of trying to lure a child into his truck.

According to authorities, the luring occurred on Aug. 24 between 3:30–4 p.m., along Lusk Road by N Cascades Hwy. A suspicious truck pulled over, and the driver reportedly tried to convince a child to get inside.

The truck is described as a black Dodge Ram with a black canopy and LED light bars, plus the word "RAM" on the front.

The driver is described as a white man between 40–50 years old, with a bald or shaved head, wearing a light blue collared short sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is urged to call Skagit 911 or Det. Wolfe at (360) 416-1920.