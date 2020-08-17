Single mom waiting for unemployment gets help from Q13 viewers

Last week we brought you the story of a single mom who’d been laid off due to COVID-19 and hadn’t gotten a cent from unemployment, 14 weeks after filing.

After her story aired, the Skyway mother told Q13 News that things have finally started to look up, thanks to all of you.

“It’s a little overwhelming! I just wasn't expecting this at all,” says Genae Gillespie.

After sharing her story, dozens of viewers sent her essential items, gift cards, and made generous financial donations.

Gillespie first opened up to Q13 about her severe financial struggles spurred by the delay in unemployment checks. Fourteen weeks without work and without any payments from ESD left her struggling to buy soap, gas, or food.

An especially big hit was when she couldn’t afford to celebrate her daughter’s 5th birthday. That's where the community comes in.

“A cake is such a simple gesture, and we have no idea how it could affect somebody,” says Robert Sax. Sax and his wife donated several things to the mother and daughter, including a custom-made birthday cake.

Robert and his wife are gym owners, so COVID-19 hasn’t exactly been an easy time for them, but they say that doesn’t matter. When they saw Gillespie’s story, they were determined to get involved.

“We looked at each other and said there’s no reason why we can’t help this person on some level, there’s no reason why this little girl can’t have a birthday.”

They say they know many people who are hurting right now, but it’s important to help others where you can.

“It was an eye opening experience, we know that things are difficult right now, but hearing the level of it and how it's affecting Genae and her life, and probably thousands of others who are experiencing the same thing, was really remarkable,” says Sax.

Remarkably, the day after her story aired, ESD processed her claim after waiting for an agonizing 14 weeks. She hasn’t gotten a check yet, but hopes payment will start soon.

“I’ll forever be grateful for everybody. I don't know how I can repay all of you guys but I definitely will pay it forward when I’m able to.”

Gillespie has also heard from viewers who are trying to help her find a job, something she says truly means the world to her and helps her get that much closer to getting her feet back on the ground.