Single-game tickets for Seattle Kraken's 2022-23 regular season go on sale July 9

article

Single-game tickets for the upcoming Seattle Kraken season will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The Kraken start their second NHL regular season on the road with back-to-back games in southern California on Oct. 12 before returning for a Saturday night Oct. 15 home opener against Vegas.

Seattle Kraken will play an 82-game season. You can see the schedule here.

Before the second regular season begins, Seattle will play home-and-away series with three Pacific Division rivals during late September and early October. Tickets are available for the pre-season games here.