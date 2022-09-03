Silver Alert issued for missing, at-risk 91-year-old man from Tacoma

article

The Washington State Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing, at-risk man who was last seen in Tacoma.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), 91-year-old Francis Larkins went missing on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. Authorities say he was last seen in the area of McKinley Ave. in Tacoma.

Larkins is described as being 5'5", weighing 145 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He is considered at-risk, because he suffers from undiagnosed dementia.

The TPD says he may be driving a black 1989 Chevrolet Van with silver and white pinstripes. The license plate number is ADC-3336.

Anyone who has seen or knows where he might be is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.