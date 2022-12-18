Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Manley Harner (Washington State Patrol)

Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim.

Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington.

Harner has not been seen since, and left his medication and cell phone behind.

Harner is described as 5'9" and 205 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. His car is a blue 1996 Buick Regal with four doors, Washington license plates CFN0221.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.