High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 AM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, Wenatchee Area
High Wind Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills
High Wind Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast, South Washington Coast
High Wind Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 2:00 PM PDT until TUE 8:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM PDT, Olympics, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Mason County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM PDT, Franklin County
High Surf Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
High Surf Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, South Washington Coast

'Significant snowstorm' expected to make travel on Washington passes difficult

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Weather Alert Day issued for Monday for possible thunderstorms and mountain snow

Rain in the forecast for the beginning of the week and temperatures will be closer to 70 on Thursday!

WASHINGTON - A strong storm will impact the Pacific Northwest starting Sunday night with gusty wind, heavy rain, significant mountain snow, and high surf on the coast. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers ahead of time that travel on three passes might be impacted. 

Washingtonians could see about one to two feet of snow (though closer to one foot at Snoqualmie Pass) and low visibility due to wind at the pass level through Tuesday.

WSDOT says Snoqualmie Pass (I-90), Stevens Pass (US-2) and White Pass (US-12) will be impacted.

The organization says to make sure you have chains in your vehicle and know how to use them, and be prepared for possible delays.

Make sure you're checking for the latest pass conditions and closures before you head out. You can find those here. 

