'Significant snowstorm' expected to make travel on Washington passes difficult

A strong storm will impact the Pacific Northwest starting Sunday night with gusty wind, heavy rain, significant mountain snow, and high surf on the coast.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers ahead of time that travel on three passes might be impacted.

Washingtonians could see about one to two feet of snow (though closer to one foot at Snoqualmie Pass) and low visibility due to wind at the pass level through Tuesday.

WSDOT says Snoqualmie Pass (I-90), Stevens Pass (US-2) and White Pass (US-12) will be impacted.

The organization says to make sure you have chains in your vehicle and know how to use them, and be prepared for possible delays.

Make sure you're checking for the latest pass conditions and closures before you head out. You can find those here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram