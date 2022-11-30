'Significant' police presence in Puyallup after deadly shooting; avoid the area

article

Commuters and locals are asked to avoid the area near the 7-Eleven on E. Stewart Ave. in Puyallup as police investigate a deadly shooting.

Puyallup Police say there is a "significant" police presence in the 100 block of E. Stewart Ave. A police K9 has also been deployed in the area to search for a suspect.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who ran off, is described as a man, about 5'08" who was wearing black pants, a black jacket and possibly a mask.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police are asking people who work or live in the area who have security cameras to check them for a person matching the suspect description. If you have video of the suspect, you are asked to call the Puyallup Police Department tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.