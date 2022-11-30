'Significant' police presence in Puyallup after deadly shooting; avoid the area
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Commuters and locals are asked to avoid the area near the 7-Eleven on E. Stewart Ave. in Puyallup as police investigate a deadly shooting.
Puyallup Police say there is a "significant" police presence in the 100 block of E. Stewart Ave. A police K9 has also been deployed in the area to search for a suspect.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect, who ran off, is described as a man, about 5'08" who was wearing black pants, a black jacket and possibly a mask.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police are asking people who work or live in the area who have security cameras to check them for a person matching the suspect description. If you have video of the suspect, you are asked to call the Puyallup Police Department tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.
