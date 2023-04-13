Siamang to make public debut at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

Meet Remy – the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium's newest addition.

Remy who is a 6-year-old siamang is making his debut at the Tacoma zoo this weekend and will be a companion for Dudlee, the zoo's female siamang who lost her long-term companion Cho Cho to old age. Cho Cho died at 54 years old and he was the oldest siamang on record in the United States.

"With Remy’s arrival, Dudlee is showing him the ropes (literally and figuratively)," says Assistant Curator Erin. "Dudlee is making sure Remy respects the hierarchy that siamangs have within their pairs," she says. It’s typical for females to be the more dominant ones among siamangs.

The zoo said Dudlee has been spending time with other species within the Asian forest sanctuary.

Siamangs are the largest species of gibbon in the primate family and are endangered.

For visitors who want to see Remy and Dudlee in their habitats and talk with keepers who care for them can find tickets here.