Bar opens walk-up service in Sea-Tac Airport for travelers to enjoy adult beverage on-the-go

A first of its kind, a Seattle-Tacoma International Airport bar and lounge is offering a fun way for travelers to enjoy an adult libation on-the-go.

Rel-Lish Burger Lounge launched SHOT BAR, a walk-up service available for patrons to order their choice of a shot of tequila, vodka, or whiskey while waiting to be seated or for a "shoot your shot and go."

Seattle chef Kathy Casey had the idea for the pop-up bar while restaurants continue to operate with a 25 percent limited capacity under Gov. Inslee's state reopening mandate during the coronavirus pandemic.

"SHOT BAR addresses that in a fun and pioneering way! Plus, there’s nothing more fun than a quick shot to kick off vacation. SHOT BAR offers a fast and safe solution to serve today’s traveler during the pandemic. The Port of Seattle is paving the way for us to lead with new ideas, and we’re grateful for their support," Casey said in a release Wednesday.

A spokesperson with Port of Seattle said the airport has seen an increase in traffic as Spring break for students is approaching through mid-March to mid-April. The airport expects travel projections to reach over the largest day from President’s Day.

Dawn Hunter, Director of Commercial Management at SEA said in the release that airport dining options have drastically changed operations since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. last spring.

"2020 was difficult for our airport and the businesses here due to the pandemic and its impacts on travel. It is exciting to embrace innovations like SHOT BAR to continue to create positive experiences for travelers during their journey," said Hunter.