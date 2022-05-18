Hours to be shortened Golden Gardens, Alki Beach this summer

Seattle Parks and Recreation announced that it will be shortening park hours at Golden Gardens and Alki Beach for the summer.

This is a pilot program to help deter violence, and hours at both of the parks will be from 4 a.m. and 10 p.m from May 27 to Sept. 4. After Sept. 5, hours will be from 4 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The program will be reviewed at a Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioner meeting after the pilot ends.

Last summer, the department also reduced hours at Golden Gardens and Alki Beach in response to several violent incidents and other illegal activities.

On May 31, 2021 hundreds of teens and young adults gathered at Alki Beach Park for an alleged TikTok party. Police arrested three people after multiple fights and assaults broke out.

Also, fire pits will be available starting May 28.