River Flood Warning
until THU 8:26 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:09 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:06 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:53 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:31 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:19 AM PST until FRI 4:27 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:36 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:16 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:51 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:31 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:40 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:52 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:40 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:40 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:01 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Watch
from WED 1:42 PM PST until WED 9:34 PM PST, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Lewis County
Special Weather Statement
Special Weather Statement

Shoreline native living in Ukraine stays in the country, helps raise children of families joining fight

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Russia-Ukraine
FOX 13 Seattle

Shoreline native living in Ukraine says they were given Molotov cocktails to throw at tanks

James Hopkins says all the streets have big barricades for tanks and every corner has a group of men with machine guns (local militia). He also said they were given Molotov cocktails and told how to light them and throw them at tanks. Two families have given him their children while they go fight for Ukraine.

Thousands are in the path of Russia's destruction as families flee Ukraine.

But, many decided to stay inside their homes, including a missionary named James Hopkins. He was born and raised in Shoreline, and now lives in Lutsk, Ukraine, which is near the borders of Poland and Belarus.

He says he expects Russian troops to roll by his home any day now.

"Now, all the streets have big barricades all over the place for tanks and for armored vehicles, and every corner has like 40–50 men with machine guns, local people," said Hopkins. "Yesterday morning, car came to our house with about seven guys, and they brought us Molotov cocktails, and they instructed us how to throw them, how to light them and throw them on the tank, how to do it right. And I was a little shocked by that."

Hopkins says people are scared, but they are ready to do anything they have to, so they can defend their country.

"We have two families that have given us their children to watch while they're fighting. So a husband and wife," said Hopkins. "One is a major and his son is with us, and another family and their daughter is with us. They're 11 and 12 years old, and we're kind of their new parents, for now."

