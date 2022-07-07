Shoreline Fire Department uses private company in deadly trench rescue

First responders in Shoreline turned to a private company for assistance in recovering the bodies of two construction workers who were killed when a trench collapsed, saying the tricky rescue was beyond the scope of their training.

They reached out to KLB construction for assistance.

"Everything we do every day is dangerous," said KLB worker James Bosa. "Our construction industry is a tight-knit group, we know everybody in the business, we work around each other day in and day out. If there’s a chance one needs help, we’re more than willing to help."

The men killed-- 66-year-old David Ameh and 32-year-old Demetrius Sellers-- were working on a sewer line when their trench collapsed.



