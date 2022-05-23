Shopping cart jail: Stores face fines to reclaim carts abandoned around town

Stores are losing thousands of shopping carts each year - many found abandoned in other parts of town. It's costing stores thousands of dollars in fines just to get them back even if the shopping carts were stolen.

Years ago, several cities passed laws that fine a store if they failed to wrangle their abandoned shopping carts. It was an incentive for the stores to pick up carts before the city does - in order to avoid fines.

It's led to scenes like one in Federal Way where there is a shopping cart jail. Dozens of carts are recovered by the cities and there's a fee for stores to claim them.

But why are stores being penalized for the societal issues of homelessness and theft? FOX 13 went looking for answers and asks what happens to the shopping carts if they aren't bailed out of jail. How much is this costing all of us? See the full story Monday on FOX 13 News at 10 p.m.