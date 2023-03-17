Police investigate shooting near UW dorm, suspects at-large

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the University District on Thursday.

At 11:26 p.m., the Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced there was a shooting near the corner of University Way NE and NE Campus Parkway. This area is right next to the University of Washington's Alder Hall dorm.

Details are limited at this time, but authorities can confirm that a victim was located at the scene. Their current condition is unknown.

The SPD says they have not found any suspects.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.