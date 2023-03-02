Shooting of Bremerton woman now a homicide; suspects sought

A woman who was shot inside her home in Bremerton last month has died from her injuries, and deputies are now looking for the people responsible.

On Feb. 24 just before 1:30 a.m., a woman was hit by gunfire that came from outside her home off Chico Way near Crosspoint Academy.

She was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, where she was in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Investigators said two suspects fled after the shooting.

Deputies obtained a surveillance image of a suspect vehicle in the area and described it as a black 4-door sedan.

Investigators said this case was a targeted attack on the home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives are asking people who are in the area if they heard or saw anything around the time of the shooting or may have surveillance video to call 360-337-5616.