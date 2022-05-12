Shooting investigation underway near Puyallup

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said that its deputies were involved in a shooting near Puyallup on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at 160th Street East and 62nd Avenue East.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, all deputies are OK.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and how many deputies were involved. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department did not immediately say who was shot.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) is taking over the incident.

The PCFIT is a team of detectives, forensic investigators, and public information officers from law enforcement agencies throughout Pierce County who investigate use of deadly force incidents involving officers

This is a developing story, and will be updated.