Shooting investigation underway in Seattle's Central District

Seattle police are investigating a shooting near Seattle's Central District neighborhood Friday morning,

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 1400 block of East Yesler Way before 5 a.m.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said the investigation blocked all lanes on East Yesler Way from 12th Avenue South to 17th Avenue South. The First Hill Street car service was interrupted.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Advertisement

This is a developing story, and will be updated.