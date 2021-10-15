1 injured in shooting at Olympia homeless encampment, troopers say

Troopers are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a homeless encampment in Olympia.

The Washington State Patrol said at about 2:10 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Deschutes Parkway Southeast and 5th Avenue Southwest.

A man in his 60s was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg at a homeless encampment, investigators said.

Troopers said he was involved in an altercation before the shooting.

RELATED: Detectives arrest suspect in connection with body found under Olympia bridge

Medics treated the victim at the scene, and troopers say the victim is alive and is stable.

According to troopers, two suspects drove away in a car.

Olympia police said Deschutes Parkway had to be closed off between Lakeridge Drive and 5th Avenue for the investigation.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram