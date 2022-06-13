Police investigating shooting in Kent; 1 suspect dead

Police in Kent are investigating a shooting that left a suspect dead Monday morning.

The incident happened near the Fred Meyer store in the 25400 block of Pacific Highway South.

Police told FOX 13 News that no officers were injured.

Federal Way police is assisting Kent police with the investigation.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.

As of 6:30 a.m., Southbound Pacific Highway South remained closed at South 252nd Street and Northbound traffic is being diverted through the Fred Meyer parking lot. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



